Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb Ruled Out Monday vs. Spurs; Caris LeVert Will Play

The Pacers listed Brogdon, Lamb, and LeVert as questionable for Monday’s matchup vs. the Spurs, and Brogdon and Lamb have both been ruled out. Brogdon will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, while Lamb will miss his first game of the year due to an ankle injury.

LeVert will play for just the second time all year, but he will likely be limited. He played just 15.6 minutes in his first game of the season, and he finished with just 23.2 FanDuel points. He’s expected to see more playing time in this contest, but he still seems overpriced at $7,800 on FanDuel.

T.J. McConnell will likely start at point guard, and he’s played at least 33 minutes in each of his past two games. He hasn’t provided a ton of fantasy value in those contests, but he has historically been excellent on a per-minute basis. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner should also be asked to carry larger workloads offensively, and both players stand out as excellent options on Monday.

The Pacers are listed as 2.5-point home favorites v.s the Spurs on FanDuel Sportsbook.