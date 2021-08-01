Malik Monk Non-Tendered by Hornets

Playing his four-year career with the Hornets, Monk has appeared in 233 games, averaging 18 minutes, nine points, two rebounds and two assists per game. Last season, he played 42 games, seeing an average of 21 minutes on the floor with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists per game, mostly playing off the bench.
With a crowded field at guard, Monk saw playing time behind LaMelo Ball, Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier. Charlotte also drafted James Bouknight from UCONN with the 11th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.
Charlotte finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, with a 33-39 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The Hornets played at the 10th slowest pace, averaging 98.3 possessions per game, scoring 109.5 points per game, the ninth fewest.
