Manny Machado out of the starting lineup Friday for the Padres
October 1George KurtzSportsGrid
Manny Machado is not in the starting lineup for the Padres on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. There isn’t an injury involved here, just a day off for Machado. The Padres may have faded down the stretch, but it wasn’t because of Machado. He has a .279 AVG, .840 OPS, 28 HRs, 103 RBI, and 92 runs in 559 at-bats this season.
The Dodgers probably aren’t thrilled with the Padres giving Machado a day off in their series versus the Giants as they need the Padres to win at least two of the games in this series to have a chance to win the division.
The Giants will start Anthony Desclafani versus the Padres tonight, and Pedro Avila will make his first start of the season for the Padres. The Giants are +102 (-1.5) on the run line, -215 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
