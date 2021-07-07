Manuel Margot Placed on 10-Day IL

Margot was having a wonderful game on Monday, going 4-4 with two runs batted in. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring strain during the end of that contest, which forced him to exit the game early. The Rays officially placed Margot on the 10-day IL on Wednesday, which will sideline him through the All-Star break at a minimum. Vidal Brujan has been recalled to take his spot on the active roster.
Margot has had a solid but unspectacular year at the dish for the Rays. He has nine homers and nine stolen bases through his first 76 games, but his 94 wRC+ is slightly below average. That said, he’s made up for it with his defensive ability in the outfield. Overall, Margot has contributed 1.1 Wins Above Replacement according to FanGraphs, which is tied for the fifth-best mark among Rays’ position players.
The Rays have been better than expected this season, but they still trail the Red Sox by 4.0 games in the AL East. Their odds to win the division are currently listed at +330 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
