Manuel Margot Will Be Activated From Injured List on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays have put the wheels in motion to activate outfielder Manuel Margot from the injured list on Tuesday, optioning relief pitcher Sean Poppen to Triple-A. Margot has been out since July 6 with a strained left hamstring.

The Rays continue to rely on a platoon outfield with Margot out with the hamstring injury. Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows, and Kevin Kiermaier have been regulars for the Rays this season, but youngster Vidal Brujan has played across all three outfield spots, with Brandon Lowe and Mike Brosseau also appearing in the outfield.

Margot sits 10th on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage, knocking in the fifth most home runs and fourth-most runs batted in. Margot will be an everyday player for the Rays upon his return and is worthy of a look on DFS rosters tomorrow when the Rays host the New York Yankees.

