Maple Leafs Sign University of Toronto Goalie Alex Bishop
The Toronto Maple Leafs have worked themselves into an immovable cap situation. Like most NHL teams, the Leafs are up against the cap, using long-term injured reserve space to shimmy their way under the $81.5 million threshold. Toronto is so close to the cap that they cannot recall third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night to replace injured goalie Petr Mrazek.
The workaround — Kyle Dubas signed University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop to an amateur try-out contract to back up Jack Campbell.
https://twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/1449383526214799377
According to Hockeydb, Bishop last played for the Varsity Blues in 2019-20, posting 2.41 goals-against average and stopping 92.2% of shots faced. This is Bishop’s moment, as the NHL collective bargaining agreement has a clause that Hutchinson can be recalled on an emergency basis after tonight’s game if needed.
