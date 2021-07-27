Marc-Andre Fleury traded from Golden Knights to Blackhawks

Despite having his best season in years and taking the prize for the league’s top netminder, Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Golden Knights on Tuesday. The 36-year-old has one year left on his contract, which comes with a $7 million cap hit. Chicago will assume the former Penguin’s salary towards their cap and only gave up minor-league forward Mikael Hakkarainen to acquire the three-time Stanley Cup champion.
Chicago was in the bottom ten in goals against average last year, giving up 3.23 markers per night. The Blackhawks were also in the middle of the pack in save percentage and had three goaltenders make starts in 2021.
Fleury should immediately shore up the Blackhawks in the crease. The veteran netminder is coming off a 26-10-0 campaign with a .928 save percentage, 1.98 GAA to go along with six shutouts.
The FanDuel Sportsbook still has Vegas as the third favorite to win next year’s Stanley Cup at +900, while Chicago is down the list at +4100.
