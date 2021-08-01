Marc-Andre Fleury Will Report to Blackhawks

A week after getting traded from the Vegas Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury has notified the Chicago Blackhawks that he will report to them and play in the upcoming season.

Fleury was reportedly surprised to learn that he was dealt to the Blackhawks, finding out about the trade on social media. The trade appeared as nothing more than a salary dump for the Golden Knights. Vegas had $12 million in salary tied up between Fleury and Robin Lehner and moved on from their stalwart for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has just 14 games of AHL experience through two professional seasons. At the time, the Vezina Trophy-winner advised that he would consider his options before committing to join Chicago for the 2021-22 season.

The Flower had a career year as a 36-year-old, with 20.1 goals saved above average, the second-best total of his career, despite playing in only 36 games in the COVID-19 shortened season. Fleury’s 1.98 goals-against average and 92.8% save percentage were also career bests. That effort helped Fleury capture the first Vezina Trophy of his career.

The Blackhawks are +4100 longshots to win the Stanley Cup next season at FanDuel Sportsbook, despite a slew of moves to upgrade their roster and get the most out of their Jonathan Toews-Patrick Kane era.