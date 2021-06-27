Marcus Morris Reportedly Coming Off Bench in Game 4

Morris has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the starting lineup in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns. The veteran forward still came off the bench and played 23 minutes, contributing 17.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points. Not only was that Morris’s best fantasy performance of the series, but the Clippers also secured their first win of the series. That should be incentive enough for the Clippers to maintain the status quo heading into Game 4.
Terance Mann started at power forward in Game 3, chipping in with 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists, equalling 24.0 fantasy points. Salary-wise, Mann, and Morris have similar salaries. Morris has a $10,000 on single-game DFS slates, with Mann right behind at $9,500.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting line continues to shift in favor of the Clippers. They are currently listed as -1 favorites against the Suns as we approach tip-off. The total sits at 217.5.
