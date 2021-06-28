Marcus Stroman Placed on the Bereavement List

https://twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/status/1409255053450485762

Stroman recently lost his grandmother, and he will not travel with the team for their upcoming series vs. the Nationals. Stroman mourned his grandmother’s passing on social media, and manager Luis Rojas told reporters he would be taking some time to be with his family. Stroman is expected to return to the team in time for the Mets’ series vs. the Yankees on Friday.

Stroman is coming off a subpar outing in his last start, but he has been fantastic for the Mets this season. He’s pitched to a 2.44 ERA through his first 17 starts, and he’s also posted a career-best 7.92 K/9. More importantly, he’s given the Mets some certainty in their rotation, which they’ve needed given all their injuries at the position. Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker have spent time on the IL, while Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to appear in a single game.

The Mets have had a strong start to the season, thanks mostly to their pitching staff. They rank first in the league in team ERA, which has propelled them to a four-game lead in the NL East. They’re currently listed at -340 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.