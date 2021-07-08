Mariners Add Justus Sheffield To IL After Disastrous Outing vs. Yankees

The Seattle Mariners announced that left-hander, Justus Sheffield, was added to the 10-day injury list. Sheffield was walloped in his last start against the Yankees and failed to make it out of the second inning after allowing six runs and three walks in Seattle’s 12-1 loss.

Mariners roster moves: 🔹Erik Swanson, RHP, returned from rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right groin strain). 🔹Justus Sheffield, LHP, placed on 10-day Injured List (left forearm strain). — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 8, 2021

Afterward, he stated that he wasn’t 100% in the game, but further testing revealed a forearm strain. The southpaw had struggled to build on last season’s performance when he went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. This season, he’s 5-8 with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP.

Seattle has been one of the surprises in baseball this year as they’re currently three games above .500 at 45-42. They’ll look to avoid getting swept by the Yankees in the series finale on Thursday.

The Mariners are as high as a +120 underdog in the matchup, but they’re still drawing attention from sharp bettors. Some of that likely has to do with Logan Gilbert, who will be getting the start. One trend for this matchup is that Seattle has won the last seven games Gilbert has featured in.

It’ll be interesting to see if that holds against a Yankees team that’s rebounded with a three-game winning streak after a 1-7 slump.

