Mariners Pitcher Hector Santiago Ejected

It appears as though Major League Baseball has its first ejection under the new foreign substances crackdown. Santiago was inspected after being pulled from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, and it appears as though the umpires found something on his glove. The glove was bagged up as evidence, and he will likely be given the mandatory 10-game suspension for violations involving the “sticky stuff.”

Making matters worse is the fact that Santiago didn’t even pitch particularly well in this contest. He allowed three hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings, and he also allowed one earned run. That said, Santiago has had a strong season out of the Mariners’ bullpen. He’s pitched to an 11.66 K/9 and 2.45 ERA over 14 2/3 innings, so he will be missed if he is suspended. The Mariners rank just 20th in team ERA this season, so they can’t really afford to lose quality pitchers.

The Mariners and White Sox will play the second leg of a doubleheader later this afternoon