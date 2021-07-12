Mariners Place Yusei Kikuchi on COVID-19 Injured List

Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is at risk of missing his appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic after being placed on the COVID-19 Injured List. Kikuchi reportedly developed COVID-19 symptoms and will have to provide two negative tests before rejoining the Mariners.

https://twitter.com/shannondrayer/status/1414276237015486467

The third-year pitcher from Japan is having a career year, posting a 119 ERA+ while leading the Mariners in innings pitched and strikeouts. Kikuchi has six wins on the season and was the Mariners’ lone All-Star representative in Denver. It’s not clear whether Kikuchi will be cleared in time to join the festivities.

In corresponding moves, the M’s optioned Taylor Trammell to AAA and called up Cal Raleigh and Donovan Walton.

Seattle is five games above .500 at the unofficial halfway point of the season, surpassing early-season projections. They remain longshots to win the AL West, though, as FanDuel Sportsbook has them priced at +6000 to leapfrog the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros for the division lead.