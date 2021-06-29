Mariners Reliever Hector Santiago Is MLB’s First Player Suspended For Sticky Substance Violation

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball has suspended Mariners reliever Hector Santiago, 10 games for violating its foreign substance guidelines.

Seattle left-hander Hector Santiago has been suspended 10 games for having a foreign substance on his glove. He will appeal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi detected a foreign substance on his glove following a routine check during Sunday’s game against the White Sox. Santiago was subsequently ejected and became the first player suspended by the league since umpires were instructed to inspect pitchers for any substances that are deemed illegal by the league.

Passan also reports that Santiago denied using any foreign substance — stating that it was merely a combination of sweat and the rosin bag that created the mixture. Santiago has appealed the suspension and will be allowed to continue to play through the arbitration process.

The Hector Santiago appeal should be fascinating. He says he used only sweat and rosin, not a foreign substance. His actions during the game don't necessarily fit the bill for someone using a banned substance, either. He licked his fingers. He caked his non-pitching arm in rosin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

James Wagner of the New York Times has provided extensive coverage with Major League players’ use of foreign or sticky substances to increase their spin rates.

MLB has formally announced how it’ll more aggressively crack down, beginning June 21, on the existing rules banning illegal substances on baseballs. There a lot to take in, so here are some highlights: pic.twitter.com/pCf4nGTqHo — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 15, 2021

With each ejection now triggering an automatic 10-day suspension, there is plenty of incentive for teams to eliminate this problem from the game of baseball. Per a league memo circulated to each organization, teams are also subject to discipline if they fail to meet the standards of deterring this behavior amongst their players.

