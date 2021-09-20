Mariners Sitting Jake Fraley for Series Opener Against the Athletics

The Seattle Mariners are in a near must-win game tonight against the Oakland Athletics. The M’s sit 4.0 games back of the final wild card spot in the AL and 2.0 games back of the Athletics. A series win would level the playing field between the two clubs for the final playoff push, and a series sweep could propel the Mariners into the thick of the AL playoff race.

The Mariners will take to the field without their usual designated hitter, as Jake Fraley has been left out of the lineup for the series opener. Fraley’s recent hitting performances have been tepid, at best, as the 26-year-old is mired in a 2-for-16 slump over his last six games.

Starting in place of Fraley is Luis Torrens. Torrens has appeared in 97 games for the Mariners this season and has hits in ten of his past 12 games. Rostering Torrens on the FanDuel main slate will cost $2,300.

Seattle enters tonight’s contest as +152 underdogs against their division rivals.