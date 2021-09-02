Mark Vital Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports former Baylor Bears forward Mark Vital has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1433537375112728579

Rapoport reports Vital has landed on the team’s practice squad, listed as a tight end. A four-year starter at Baylor, Vital played 126 games, averaging 25 minutes, six points, six rebounds and two assists per game, leading the Bears to an NCAA Tournament championship with a 86-70 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Vital apparently gave up football around eighth grade to focus on basketball. At 6-foot-5 and 250-pounds, the former basketball star joins Tyler Mabry on the practice squad, with Gerald Evertt, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson rounding out the depth chart for the Seahawks.

Last season, the Seahawks ranked 22nd in the league in passing to tight ends, averaging 44.7 yards per game and six touchdowns. The team is currently +2000 to win Super Bowl LVI and will start their 2021 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts, where they are a 2.5-point road favorite in a matchup with a 48.5 total on FanDuel Sportsbook.