Markieff Morris to Sign with Miami Heat

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports free agent Markieff Morris will sign with the Miami Heat.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1422685273100587013

The 10-year veteran has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the team.

https://twitter.com/ByTimReynolds/status/1422687676814135302

In the 2020 season, Morris started 27 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 19 minutes, seven points, four rebounds and one assist per game, seeing most of this time off-the-bench in 61 games. After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, the Lakers took the seventh seed in the Western Conference, losing to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

With a 40-32 record, the Heat made the playoffs for the second consecutive year, securing the sixth seed in this playoffs. However, the team was swept by the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season, Miami scored the sixth-fewest points, averaging 108.1 points per game, playing at a 96.6 possession per game pace, which was the second slowest in the league, only behind the New York Knicks.

Currently, the Heat are +1600 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.