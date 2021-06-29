Marlins are reportedly trading Corey Dickerson to Blue Jays

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly on the verge of pulling off a deal that would send Corey Dickerson to the American League East.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reliever, Adam Cimber will also join Dickerson and head north to become a Blue Jay. Toronto is sending utility man Joe Panik and a prospect to Miami in return for the veteran outfielder and relief pitcher. The Jays are also expected to receive some cash to offset some of Dickerson’s salary.

The 32-year-old is currently on the injured list with a left foot injury and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least another two weeks before being reevaluated. Before hitting the IL two weeks ago, Dickerson was hitting .263 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 27 runs, and a pair of stolen bases.

Although the Blue Jays already have plenty of outfielders, Dickerson could provide a left-handed bat off the bench who gets the odd start and helps with some depth when healthy.

