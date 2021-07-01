Marlins-Phillies Postponed Due to Rain

https://twitter.com/BrelandFOX29/status/1410703906708021252

The Marlins and Phillies were initially scheduled to play at around 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the game has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16th, with the first game getting underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Marlins will travel to Atlanta to start a series with the Braves on Friday, while the Phillies will start a series with the Padres in Philly.

The rainout comes at a pretty good time for the Phillies. They had to scratch starter Zach Eflin due to an illness after dealing with chest congestion and body aches. He did test negative for COVID-19, and they’ve decided to push his start back to Saturday to give him time to recover.

Both of these teams have struggled this season. The Phillies are currently 37-41, which puts them 5.0 games behind the division-leading Mets. They’re currently listed at +850 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Marlins are 8.5 games back, and they’re listed at +6000 to win the NL East.