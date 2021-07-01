Marlins-Phillies Postponed Due to Rain

The Marlins and Phillies were initially scheduled to play at around 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the game has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16th, with the first game getting underway at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Marlins will travel to Atlanta to start a series with the Braves on Friday, while the Phillies will start a series with the Padres in Philly.
The rainout comes at a pretty good time for the Phillies. They had to scratch starter Zach Eflin due to an illness after dealing with chest congestion and body aches. He did test negative for COVID-19, and they’ve decided to push his start back to Saturday to give him time to recover.
Both of these teams have struggled this season. The Phillies are currently 37-41, which puts them 5.0 games behind the division-leading Mets. They’re currently listed at +850 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Marlins are 8.5 games back, and they’re listed at +6000 to win the NL East.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.