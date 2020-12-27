Golden State Warriors Center Marquese Chriss will miss the rest of the season after breaking his fibula.

In 59 games last season, Chriss played 20 minutes, averaging nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Playing in the first two games of the season, Chriss averaged 13 minutes, scoring six points per game.

Expect rookie James Wiseman and Kevon Looney to have an expanded role at center, in Chriss’ absence.

Wiseman is $5,000 on FanDuel on the Sunday slate versus the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors are a 3.5-point road favorite against the Chicago Bulls on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Sunday matchup with a 227.5 total.