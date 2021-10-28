Marquez Valdes-Scantling Not Expected to Play Thursday vs. Cardinals

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1453775330871742472

Valdes-Scantling traveled with the Packers to Arizona in advance of their Thursday Night Football showdown vs. the Cardinals, but he is expected to remain inactive. He’s been out of the lineup since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, and the team could’ve used him given the state of their other receivers. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the team without their top three receivers vs. the Cardinals.

That should open up plenty of opportunities for the rest of the roster. Aaron Jones could see a boost as a pass-catcher, averaging nearly 35 additional receiving yards in games without Adams. Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Malik Taylor should handle most of the receiver duties, while Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis could see a boost at tight end. Overall, the Packers’ pass-catchers should provide plenty of fantasy value on the FanDuel single-game slate.

The Packers are currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.