Marquise Brown is expected to play in Week 12 against the Browns

Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a thigh injury, is likely to play against the Browns barring a pre-game setback, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore expects Marquise Brown to play against the Browns in Week 12. Brown has been dealing with a thigh issue that kept him out of the lineup in Week 11. He leads the Ravens with 82 targets for 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Brown is ninth in the NFL in receiving yards per game with 79.9. The Ravens also missed Lamar Jackson in Week 11 due to an illness, but he is also set to return this week. The Ravens are eleventh in the NFL in passing yards per game with 251.6 and are probably better than that, considering they were missing Brown and Jackson last week. The Baltimore offense struggled their way to a 16-13 win over the Bears without Brown and Jackson, but it’s looking a lot more threatening with their returns.

