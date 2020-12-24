Marquise Brown misses practice Thursday for Ravens

Marquise Brown misses practice with a knee injury for Baltimore. Brown was a late addition to the injury report, and it’s not known at this time how significant the injury is. Brown, like Baltimore, has turned around his season of late. In his last four games, Brown has 17 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns, whereas, in the four games prior, he only had six receptions for 55 yards and a score. Brown may not be an elite wide receiver, and Lamar Jackson may not be an elite throwing quarterback, but both are in sync right now and have to be started in fantasy.

As for Daily fantasy, Brown is $6,200, and if healthy, could be a start Sunday as you know that Giant’s defense will look to sell out stop Jackson and the run game.