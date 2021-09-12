Marshon Lattimore Listed as Questionable on Sunday Against Packers

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need any advantages when it comes to hurling the ball down the field. With Marshon Lattimore’s participation in question, the New Orleans Saints may be giving the future Hall of Famer more room than he needs to operate.

The Saints’ official Twitter account reports that Lattimore is questionable ahead of their season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Lattimore has been in the league for four seasons and is a three-time All-Pro. Over the last two seasons, Lattimore has allowed a 51.4% completion percentage on passes targeted to receivers in coverage and just 142 yards after catch on 45 receptions last season.

Paulson Adebo is listed behind Lattimore on the Saints’ official depth chart and is in line to start if Lattimore can’t go. Adebo would join a banged-up secondary that is already short on starters after Ken Crawley and Bradley Roby were ruled out for Week 1.

The Saints are priced as +3.5 home underdogs against the Packers on Sunday with a total of 49.5. The spread will be moving in favor of the Packers, and the total will be moving up if Lattimore is a no-go on Sunday.