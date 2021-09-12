Marshon Lattimore Listed as Questionable on Sunday Against Packers
September 11Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need any advantages when it comes to hurling the ball down the field. With Marshon Lattimore’s participation in question, the New Orleans Saints may be giving the future Hall of Famer more room than he needs to operate.
The Saints’ official Twitter account reports that Lattimore is questionable ahead of their season opener against the Green Bay Packers.
Lattimore has been in the league for four seasons and is a three-time All-Pro. Over the last two seasons, Lattimore has allowed a 51.4% completion percentage on passes targeted to receivers in coverage and just 142 yards after catch on 45 receptions last season.
Paulson Adebo is listed behind Lattimore on the Saints’ official depth chart and is in line to start if Lattimore can’t go. Adebo would join a banged-up secondary that is already short on starters after Ken Crawley and Bradley Roby were ruled out for Week 1.
The Saints are priced as +3.5 home underdogs against the Packers on Sunday with a total of 49.5. The spread will be moving in favor of the Packers, and the total will be moving up if Lattimore is a no-go on Sunday.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.