Matt Barnes and Martin Perez Added to COVID-19 List

The Boston Red Sox have moved back into a playoff spot thanks to a 5-2 run since the start of last week. The Sox are being chased by three teams for their wild card spot, with all three of those teams within 5.5 games of them. Hanging onto that wild card spot will be even more difficult with several key players added to the COVID-19 list.

According to Pete Abraham, closer Matt Barnes and starting pitcher Martin Perez were added to the COVID-19 injured reserve after testing positive for the virus. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Phillips Valdez and Raynel Espinal.

https://twitter.com/PeteAbe/status/1432476311382106114

The Red Sox are trying to contain an outbreak impacting their clubhouse. With Perez and Barnes both testing positive, that brings the positive case count up to four after Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo tested positive last week.

Barnes is tied for the 10th most saves in the MLB this season, while Perez has pitched the fifth-most innings for the Red Sox this season. Alex Cora has not announced starter’s plans for tomorrow, but Chris Sale will be back on the mound on Wednesday and Eduardo Rodriguez hurling on Thursday. All four of those games come against the Tampa Bay Rays.

