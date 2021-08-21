Matt Chapman is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Athletics
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
Matt Chapman is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Athletics, BaseballPress.com reports. While no injury has been reported with Chapman, it is curious timing for a day off as he has hit five HRs in his last seven games. Still, many teams don’t believe in riding the hot streak; they follow plans to the letter and may have had Chapman penned in for a day off Saturday all week long.
Chapman is having an up and down season. While he’s only batting .225, he does have 19 HRs, 57 RBIs, and 62 runs in 120 games.
The Athletics are no longer atop the wildcard standings as they are now one game behind the Yankees in the second slot. They will look to win the first two games of the battle of the bays versus the Giants on Saturday. The A’s are -166 (+1.5) on the run line, -102 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.