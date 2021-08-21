Matt Chapman is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Athletics, BaseballPress.com reports. While no injury has been reported with Chapman, it is curious timing for a day off as he has hit five HRs in his last seven games. Still, many teams don’t believe in riding the hot streak; they follow plans to the letter and may have had Chapman penned in for a day off Saturday all week long.

Chapman is having an up and down season. While he’s only batting .225, he does have 19 HRs, 57 RBIs, and 62 runs in 120 games.

The Athletics are no longer atop the wildcard standings as they are now one game behind the Yankees in the second slot. They will look to win the first two games of the battle of the bays versus the Giants on Saturday. The A’s are -166 (+1.5) on the run line, -102 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.