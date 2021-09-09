Matt Harvey Placed on 10-Day IL

Harvey was once one of the most feared pitchers in baseball, but those days are long gone. He’s battled multiple arm injuries throughout his career, and now he’s been sidelined with a knee injury. He’s been placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation, and Richie Martin will take his spot on the active roster.
Harvey has struggled for the Orioles even when healthy this season. He’s pitched to a dreadful 6.27 ERA and 6.70 K/9, but his 4.60 FIP is a bit more respectable. Harvey has also been a bit better since the All-Star break, posting a 4.18 ERA.
The Orioles have nothing left to play for this season, so it will be interesting to see what they choose to do with Harvey’s spot in the rotation. They have one of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Grayson Rodriguez, and he’s pitched to a 2.76 ERA at Double-A this season. The Orioles could choose to get him a taste of major league action over the final month of the year.
The Orioles take the field against the Royals on Thursday, and they’re listed as -120 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
