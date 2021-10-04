Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton is Still Bears’ Starting Quarterback

https://twitter.com/markgrotesports/status/1445046747139616777

Justin Fields played much better this week than he did in his first start of the season. He led the team to a 10-point victory over the Lions, and he averaged 9.65 adjusted yards per attempt. He wasn’t asked to do very much and finished with zero touchdowns and one interception, but he still provided a glimpse of what the future could look like in Chicago.

Still, Fields hasn’t done enough to create a QB competition in the eyes of head coach Matt Nagy. He reiterated on Monday that Andy Dalton would be the team’s starting quarterback when healthy, which could be as early as this week. Dalton was inactive in Week 4 after being considered doubtful, but he’s trending in the right direction.

The Bears will face a stiff test in Week 5 vs. the Raiders. They’re currently undefeated, although that could change depending on what happens during Monday Night Football. The Raiders are three-point underdogs vs. the Chargers in that matchup, but they’re listed as 5.5-point favorites vs. the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook.