Matt Nagy: Bears’ Starting Quarterback Unknown for Week 4

Justin Fields made his first career start Sunday vs. the Browns, and it’s fair to say it was a complete disaster. The Bears’ offense averaged just 1.2 yards per play — the second-lowest mark in NFL history — and Fields was sacked nine times. He finished with just 3.4 adjusted yards per attempt as a passer and added minimal production as a rusher.
Fields is viewed as the quarterback of the future for the Bears, but he may not be ready for the NFL. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Bears are looking for answers at the position in Week 4. Andy Dalton is still the team’s starter, but he’s week-to-week with an injury. If he’s not ready to go vs. the Lions, Nick Foles may draw the start over Fields. Foles was dreadful in his first year with the Bears, averaging just 5.4 adjusted yards per attempt, but anything has to be better than what the Bears did last week.
The Bears are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook.
