Matt Rhule: Cam Newton Will Remain the Panthers’ Starting Quarterback

It was a rough day for Newton and the Panthers on Sunday. They suffered a 33-10 defeat at the hands of the Dolphins, and Newton was absolutely brutal. He completed just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, and he also threw two interceptions. He averaged 0.10 adjusted yards per attempt, which resulted in Newton getting benched in the second half.
P.J. Walker came on in relief, but he didn’t fare much better. He completed just 5 of 10 passes for 87 yards and an interception. He also took four sacks, so it was a rough outing all-around for the Panthers’ quarterbacks.
The Panthers will have their bye in Week 13, and head coach Matt Rhule dispelled any rumors of a quarterback competition. He told reporters that Newton would remain the team’s starter moving forward, and the benching had more to do with the Panthers’ inability to protect the quarterback than anything else.
The loss drops the Panthers to just 5-7 for the year, and their odds to make the playoffs have fallen to +1850 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
