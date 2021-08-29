Matt Ryan Will Play in Falcons Preseason Finale

Matt Ryan has been absent from the Atlanta Falcons lineup so far this preseason. That absence comes to an end tonight when the Falcons play the Cleveland Browns in their final warmup game before the start of the regular season. D. Orlando Ledbetter confirmed that Ryan is in uniform and warming up with the Falcons.
Ryan led the NFL in completions and attempts last season, throwing for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That wasn’t enough to help the Falcons compete, as their defense allowed the fifth-most yards and the 14th-most points, finishing the season with a disappointing 4-12 record.
Tonight’s contest will be Ryan’s first opportunity to test out new head coach Arthur Smith’s offense in a game. Smith was hired in the offseason by the Falcons after spending the past 10 years with the Tennessee Titans in various coaching roles.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons priced as +6 underdogs at home against the Browns, with the total set at 35.5.
