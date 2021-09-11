Matthew Boyd placed on the injured list by the Tigers

Matthew Boyd has been placed on the injured list by the Tigers, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Boyd has a left elbow strain which seems likely to end his 2021 season. The Tigers called up Ian Krol from Triple-A to take his place on the roster.

This has been a disappointing season for Boyd who has dealt with multiple injuries and only made 15 starts. He still has a very respectable 3.89 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in those starts but the Tigers were likely hoping for a healthy campaign so they could move him for prospects at the trade deadline, but that never happened.

The Tigers will start Casey Mize versus Chris Archer and the Rays on Saturday.