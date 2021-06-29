Max Fried Set to Return Wednesday Against Mets

David O’Brien of The Athletic reports Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried will return to the mound Wednesday against the New York Mets.

#Braves will bring back Fried from IL (blister) to start Wednesday and have Anderson listed to start series finale vs. Mets on Thursday, not Smyly. That'd be a reversal of their order from last time through rotation vs. Reds, when Smyly started Friday and Anderson on Saturday. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 29, 2021

Fried is dealing with a blister issue, last pitching in a 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Jun. 18, going seven innings, throwing 98 pitches, allowing one run on two hits and striking out six batters. He is one of the bright spots in the Braves rotation, posting a 4-4 record after 11 starts, with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. Fried was also the opening day starter for the team.

With Fried returning to the rotation, the Braves look to improve upon their pitching acumen, currently having the fourth lowest-ERA at 2.98 and the fifth-highest K rate at 28% since Jun. 19, posting a 6-5 record.

The Mets start a four-game series with the Braves Tuesday and will look to chip away at New York’s lead in the National League East. Atlanta is currently +3500 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.