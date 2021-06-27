Max Muncy Not Starting Against Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball
June 27Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Max Muncy won’t get a chance to shine under the bright lights of Sunday Night Baseball, as the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is not in the lineup against the Chicago Cubs.
Muncy returned to the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list with a right oblique muscle strain. Since returning, he’s played in every game, going 4-for-17 with one home run, three runs batted in, and three strikeouts.
Left-handed batting Matt Beaty is starting at first and batting fourth against the right-hander Adbert Alzolay. Most of the damage that Beaty has done has come against right-handed pitching this season. In 112 at-bats, Beaty is slugging .393 with three long balls and 26 runs batted in. Single-game slates are all that are left tonight for DFS options tonight, and FanDuel has Beaty’s salary listed at $4,500.
The Dodgers are turning to staff ace Clayton Kershaw as they look to take three of four from the Cubs this weekend. The betting market favors the Dodgers, as they are currently listed as -205 home chalk.
