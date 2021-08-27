Max Muncy Out of Dodgers Lineup Thursday

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman Max Muncy is out of the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres.

It is reported Muncy is experiencing back tightness and was kept out of Thursday’s game, with the expectation he will return to the Dodgers’ lineup Friday.

Muncy last played in the 16-inning 5-3 win over the Padres Wednesday night, going 0-for-7. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Muncy has appeared in 110 games, slashing .260/.388/.541 with 28 home runs.

Billy McKinney will take over first base duties in place of Muncy Thursday night. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, McKinney has played 106 games this season, hitting .205 with a .293 OBP and nine home runs.

The Dodgers look to go for the sweep against their National League West rival Padres and will face their ace Yu Darvish.Posting a 7-7 record, Darvish has a 3.70 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP.

The Dodgers are a -136 road Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-total.