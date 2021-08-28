Max Muncy returns to the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Saturday
August 28George KurtzSportsGrid
Max Muncy will return to the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. Muncy has missed the past two games due to back tightness but will bat second and play first base Saturday. Muncy had been in a slump right before the injury as he was hitless in his previous 19 at-bats. However, Muncy is batting .259 with 28 HRs, 76 RBIs, and 77 runs in 111 games for the season. He could be a dark horse for the MVP in the National League. At the very least, he is the MVP for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers may have Muncy back in the lineup, but they will be without Corey Seager, who is being given the night off. Trea Turner will play shortstop, and Mookie Betts will move to second base.
The Dodgers are still 2.5 games behind the Giants in the National League West and will use Corey Knebel as an opener Friday. The Rockies will go the traditional route with Jonathan Gray on the mound to start the game. The Dodgers are -122 (-1.5) on the run line, +250 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-110), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
