Max Muncy Unlikely to Play in Wild Card Game Wednesday

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is unlikely to appear in Wednesday’s Wild Card Matchup against the Cardinals.

Dave Roberts said Max Muncy underwent some testing but the status of his left elbow injury is "unclear." "We don't want to close the door on a potential postseason appearance," Roberts said. Wednesday's WC game looks "very unlikely." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 3, 2021

Muncy is dealing with an elbow injury and underwent testing, with results returning inconclusive. Muncy last appeared in the Dodgers’ regular-season finale, a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving the game in the third inning after a collision with the Brewers’ Jace Peterson. He went 0-for-1 in the win.

Muncy has appeared in 144 games this season, a regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, hitting .249 with a .368 OBP and 36 home runs. The Dodgers have many options to replace Muncy at first base, with Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger or Matty Beaty all able to see playing time at first base. Pujols, a 21-year veteran may be the likely starter for the Wednesday matchup. In 109 games this season, Pujols is hitting .236 with a .284 OBP and 17 home runs.

The Dodgers will face Adam Wainwright, who makes his 32nd start of the season, posting a 17-7 record, the 16-year veteran has a 3.05 ERA, 21% K rate and 1.06 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a -225 home Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.