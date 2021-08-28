Max Muncy will not start for the Dodgers on Friday

Max Muncy is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. This is the second straight game that Muncy will not start because of a back injury. The good news is that the injury is not considered severe, and Muncy may even be available off the bench for Friday’s contest versus the Rockies.

This season, Muncy may be a darkhorse for the National League MVP as he is batting .260, has a .541 SLG, .929 OPS, 28 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 77 runs in 110 games. Muncy is one of the significant reasons that the Dodgers have survived injuries to Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw, and Cody Bellinger this season, just to name a few.

The Dodgers are still chasing the Giants for the National League West title and currently sit 2.5 games behind the Giants. The Rockies will try and stop the Dodgers tonight with Kyle Freeland on the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with what is likely to be a bullpen game started by Brusdar Graterol. Remember, the Dodgers played a 16-inning game on Wednesday. This game is currently off the board but you can find the lines and props for all others at FanDuel.com.