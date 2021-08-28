Max Muncy will not start for the Dodgers on Friday
August 27George KurtzSportsGrid
Max Muncy is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. This is the second straight game that Muncy will not start because of a back injury. The good news is that the injury is not considered severe, and Muncy may even be available off the bench for Friday’s contest versus the Rockies.
This season, Muncy may be a darkhorse for the National League MVP as he is batting .260, has a .541 SLG, .929 OPS, 28 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 77 runs in 110 games. Muncy is one of the significant reasons that the Dodgers have survived injuries to Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw, and Cody Bellinger this season, just to name a few.
The Dodgers are still chasing the Giants for the National League West title and currently sit 2.5 games behind the Giants. The Rockies will try and stop the Dodgers tonight with Kyle Freeland on the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with what is likely to be a bullpen game started by Brusdar Graterol. Remember, the Dodgers played a 16-inning game on Wednesday. This game is currently off the board but you can find the lines and props for all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.