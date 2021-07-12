Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani to start for their respective leagues in the All-Star Game

Max Scherzer for the National League and Shoehie Ohtani of the American League will start in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, ESPN reports. Scherzer will be making his fourth ASG start and eighth appearance. Scherzer is 7-4 on the season with a 2.66 ERA, striking out 134 batters and walking 22 in just 98 innings pitched.

Ohtani will not only be the starting pitcher for the AL, but he will also lead off the game. Ohtani is your modern-day Babe Ruth with an MLB leading 33 HRs while pitching to an ERA of 3.49 in 13 starts. Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to be elected to participate in the ASG as both a hitter and a pitcher. He will also participate in the home run derby Monday night.

The NL is a slight favorite over the AL in the ASG. The NL is -172 (+1.5) on the run line, -116 on the money line. The AL a slight dog at +142 (-1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 11, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game FanDuel.com.