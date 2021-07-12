Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani to start for their respective leagues in the All-Star Game
July 12George KurtzSportsGrid
Max Scherzer for the National League and Shoehie Ohtani of the American League will start in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, ESPN reports. Scherzer will be making his fourth ASG start and eighth appearance. Scherzer is 7-4 on the season with a 2.66 ERA, striking out 134 batters and walking 22 in just 98 innings pitched.
Ohtani will not only be the starting pitcher for the AL, but he will also lead off the game. Ohtani is your modern-day Babe Ruth with an MLB leading 33 HRs while pitching to an ERA of 3.49 in 13 starts. Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to be elected to participate in the ASG as both a hitter and a pitcher. He will also participate in the home run derby Monday night.
The NL is a slight favorite over the AL in the ASG. The NL is -172 (+1.5) on the run line, -116 on the money line. The AL a slight dog at +142 (-1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 11, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.