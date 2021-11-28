Max Scherzer is expected to sign before December 1st

Top free agent starter Max Scherzer is expected to make his decision before the impending Dec. 1 lockout. Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Mets among teams in. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2021

The MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports Max Scherzer is expected to sign with a team before MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expires December 1st. The front runners to land Scherzer look to be the Dodgers, Giants, Mets, and Angels. Last season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched 179.1 innings, posting a 2.46 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, and a 6.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He won eight games with the Nationals and seven with the Dodgers, where he had zero losses. Scherzer’s pitching WAR of six was fourth-best league-wide in 2021. The 37-year-old is easily one of the most sought-after free agents available and will land a huge deal wherever he ends up.

