Max Scherzer to Start Wild Card or Game 163 for Dodgers

Jorge Castillo of the LA Times reports Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer will likely start Game 163 or the Dodgers’ Wild Card matchup.

Max Scherzer is lined up to start a Game 163 or Wild Card game. Dave Roberts said that won’t change. “I think he’s the best pitcher in baseball.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 23, 2021

The Dodgers are currently chasing the San Francisco Giants for the lead in the National League West, with the Giants holding on to a one-game lead and would play a one-game finale for the division crowd if tied at the end of the regular season. If Giants manage to hold on to their lead, Scherzer will pitch in the Wild Card, facing the St. Louis Cardinals at the time of this writing.

Scherzer has had a dominant season as a member of the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Posting a 15-4 record, Scherzer has made 28 starts, with a 2.08 ERA, 35% K rate and a 0.81 WHIP. Scherzer ranks first in ERA and WHIP among qualified starters and second in K rate and is currently the favorite to win the National League Cy Young with -195 odd on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Dodgers are +290 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and kick off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondback Friday.