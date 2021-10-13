Max Scherzer Unlikely to Pitch in Game 5 Against Giants

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher max Scherzer is unlikely to pitch in the winner-take-all Game 5 matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

Dave Roberts on Max Scherzer pitching in relief in Game 5: “It’s highly unlikely.” They’ll have a conversation and can still change course. He would be lined up to pitch Game 1 of the NLCS if the Dodgers advance. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 13, 2021

Scherzer last pitched in a 1-0 loss to the Giants in Game 3 on Oct. 11, throwing 110 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10 batters. One of the more dominant pitchers in the majors this year, Scherzer posted a 15-4 record in 30 starts, recording a 2.46 ERA, 34% K rate and an 0.86 WHIP, throwing 179.1 innings. Among qualified starters, Scherzer ranks second in ERA, second in K rate and first in WHIP.

The Dodgers will start pitcher Julio Urias for Game 5, who makes his 32nd start of the season. Posting a 20-3 record in 185.2 innings, Urias has a 2.96 ERA, 26.2% K rate and a 1,02 WHIP.

The Dodgers are a -106 road Moneyline underdog against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a seven-run total.