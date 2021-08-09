Mecole Hardman Listed as No. 2 Wide Receiver on Chiefs’ Depth Chart

This is a potentially important development for fantasy leagues. Hardman has game-breaking speed – he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine – so he could offer immense upside in the Chiefs’ potent passing attack. Mahomes led the league with an average of 316 passing yards per game last season, so more opportunities for Hardman would make him very intriguing.
The Chiefs have an opening at wide receiver following the loss of Sammy Watkins in the offseason. In the offseason, the Chiefs’ brass talked up Byron Pringle, and Demarcus Robinson routinely saw more snaps than Hardman last season. That said, the beat reporters have consistently raved about Hardman. The Athletic’s Nick Taylor said Hardman “has made sizable improvements, whether it’s his route running, his consistency when catching the ball, or his overall demeanor on the practice fields.”
Hardman is currently coming off the board as the No. 52 receiver in fantasy drafts, but expect that number to continue to rise over the summer. Mahomes is +310 to lead the league in passing yards on FanDuel Sportsbook, so there should be plenty of fantasy value to go around once again in Kansas City.
