Mekhi Becton Suffered Knee Cap Dislocation Sunday vs. Panthers

Becton was carted off the field and appeared to be in serious pain Sunday vs. the Panthers, and he has been officially diagnosed with a knee cap dislocation that popped back into place. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, but an extended absence would be a potential disaster for the Jets. No quarterback was pressured more frequently than Zach Wilson in Week 1, so he can’t afford to be without his best offensive lineman.

It was an up-and-down debut for Wilson, who ultimately finished with 258 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He took six sacks, which kept the Jets from putting together consistent drives, but he was 15 for 21 with 149 yards with a clean pocket.

Unfortunately, the Panthers are not expected to be a great pass-rushing team this season, so Wilson could be running for his life for most of the season. He takes on the Patriots next week, and the Jets are listed as 5.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.