Mekhi Becton Suffered Knee Cap Dislocation Sunday vs. Panthers

Becton was carted off the field and appeared to be in serious pain Sunday vs. the Panthers, and he has been officially diagnosed with a knee cap dislocation that popped back into place. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, but an extended absence would be a potential disaster for the Jets. No quarterback was pressured more frequently than Zach Wilson in Week 1, so he can’t afford to be without his best offensive lineman.
It was an up-and-down debut for Wilson, who ultimately finished with 258 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He took six sacks, which kept the Jets from putting together consistent drives, but he was 15 for 21 with 149 yards with a clean pocket.
Unfortunately, the Panthers are not expected to be a great pass-rushing team this season, so Wilson could be running for his life for most of the season. He takes on the Patriots next week, and the Jets are listed as 5.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.