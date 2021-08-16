Melvin Gordon Dealing With a Groin Injury

Gordon entered the offseason as the top running back on the Broncos’ depth chart, but he’s facing some stiff competition. The team used a second-round draft pick to select Javonte Williams out of North Carolina, who racked 1,445 total yards and 25 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.
Gordon remains atop the depth chart for now, but his groin injury could open the door for Williams. Gordon sat out the Broncos’ first preseason game, and Williams responded with five carries for 29 yards. He also had a four-yard touchdown run that was called back due to holding. Gordon was effective for the Broncos last season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry while scoring 10 touchdowns, but he could find himself behind Williams in the pecking order sooner rather than later.
Williams is currently coming off the board as roughly the No. 28 running back in fantasy drafts, while Gordon is being drafted as the No. 30 running back.
Williams is currently listed at +2000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
