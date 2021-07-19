Melvin Ingram Visits With Steelers

The Steelers already boast one of the best pass rushes in the league, and they could be adding some reinforcements. They are hosting Ingram for a visit on Monday, who was once considered one of the better pass rushers in football. Injuries have been an issue for Ingram throughout his career, but he did record at least seven sacks in five straight seasons from 2016 through 2019.
Unfortunately, 2020 wasn’t a great year for Ingram. He was limited to just seven games, and he failed to record a single sack. However, he still racked up 22 hurries and six quarterback hits, resulting in a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.3 as a pass rusher. That isn’t quite as potent as his marks during his prime years, but it still makes him a viable option on the edge.
The Steelers ranked second in adjusted sack rate in 2020-21, bud they did lose Bud Dupree in the offseason. Ingram would be a natural replacement for him on the edge, but the Steelers are rumored to have some competition. The Chiefs and Dolphins are also reportedly interested in signing Dupree.
