Several members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell, were identified as close contacts for COVID-19 and will not coach in Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will serve as head coach.

Bevell is serving in an interim role after the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia. Patricia was fired after a Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans. Since assuming head coach responsibilities in 2018 for the Lions his record was 13-29-1.

Since Bevell has taken over, the Lions are 1-2, with their lone win coming in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

