Messi, Argentina Upset by Saudi Arabia in World Cup Shocker

Lionel Messi’s quest for an elusive World Cup title got off to a shocking start on Tuesday as powerhouse Argentina fell 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

“Prior to the match, we were anointed as favorites,” said Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni. “But this sort of stuff can happen in a World Cup.”

Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the tenth minute as Argentina appeared poised to run away with this one and extend their 36-match unbeaten streak. Instead, the Saudis buckled down defensively while scoring two goals in a five-minute span during the second half to leave the soccer world in disbelief.

“All the stars aligned for us,” said Saudi Arabia’s manager Herve Renard. “We made history for Saudi football.”

It’s Saudi Arabia’s first opening match victory across six World Cup appearances.

Messi and company will look to turn things around Saturday versus Mexico while Saudi Arabia battles Poland.

