Mets Activate P Noah Syndergaard From IL

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they’d activated Noah Syndergaard from the 60-day injury list. Syndergaard is expected to start in the second game of the Mets doubleheader against the Marlins. It will be the first time he’s pitched in the majors since late September in the 2019 season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard has been reinstated from the 60-Day IL. He will be our 29th player and start the second game of today's doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/JVP7Aj6XlL — New York Mets (@Mets) September 28, 2021

It’s been a long road back for Syndergaard, who had an initial timetable to return around the All-Star break. The Mets certainly could’ve used his services when the injury bug hit their starting rotation.

However, Syndergaard was dealing with issues of his own as he faced one setback after another. He’ll essentially play the role of an opener as he’s not expected to pitch more than a few innings. This start will be more of a showcase for him as he’ll be a free agent after this season. His best option might be to resign with the Mets on a one-year deal to build up his market value.

