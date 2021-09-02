Mets Agree to Deal With Reliever Brad Hand

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1433491569076801537

It’s been a rough season for the Mets, but they are still clinging to playoff hopes as the season enters the final month. They are 5.0 games behind the Braves in the NL East standings, and they’re 5.5 games out for the final wild card spot in the National League.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Mets have agreed to a deal with Hand, which gives their bullpen a slight boost down the stretch. Hand hasn’t been great this season, pitching to a 4.21 ERA and 4.87 FIP, but he remains a viable option against left-handed batters. He’s limited them to a .288 wOBA, and the Mets needed a left-handed reliever. Aaron Loup has been fantastic for the Mets this season — he’s pitched to a sparkling 1.20 ERA over 53 appearances — but every other reliever on their 40-man roster is right-handed.

The Mets wrap up their series with the Marlins on Thursday, and they’re listed as massive -245 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.